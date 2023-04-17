Markets: CDA urged to carry out infrastructure development

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) leading a delegation, met with CDA Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah and briefed him in detail about the need for development work in the markets.

Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah and Treasury Head Mian Tariq Latif were also present on the occasion.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the sewage system in the markets is very old, which no longer has enough capacity to work according to the needs of the current population. Resultantly, the sewage lines are leaking from many places and the gutters are overflowing in markets that spread bad smells in the area.

He stressed that in the first phase the CDA should lay new sewerage lines in Blue Area, G-9 Markaz and F-7 Markaz and then gradually replace the old sewerage system with new ones in other markets and the city. He said that many development works are required in markets including carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths, and construction of parking and restoration of streetlights.

He urged that the CDA should form teams comprising directors of all CDA departments to visit the markets every week along with the representatives of ICCI and concerned Market Association to see issues and start development works. He said that car showrooms also need to be shifted to a separate place to reduce the rush from the markets. He suggested that until a permanent place is arranged for the car showrooms, the CDA should shift the car showrooms to non-auctioned plots on lease for at least three years, which will reduce parking issues in markets.

Addressing the delegation, CDA Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah assured that after Eid, the directors of all departments of CDA in collaboration with ICCI and concerned Market Association will conduct weekly visits to markets to identify issues and address them. He said that markets in Islamabad need upgradation which includes painting the buildings and other developmental works, so the CDA in coordination with ICCI and the Market Associations will make efforts to solve the problem of sewage system start required development works. He said that the business community is playing an important role in the development of the economy and CDA will take all possible steps to address their problems. He said that the proposal to shift the car showrooms to a separate place would be given due consideration. He expressed his resolve that CDA will play its role in developing Islamabad as a modern city.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Islamabad is the capital of Pakistan, so it needs to be developed as a role model city. He said that ICCI and Market Associations can support CDA for the better development of Islamabad, so CDA should take them on board regarding development works in markets.

Zafar Bakhtawari, Mohammad Ijaz Abbasi former Presidents ICCI and Khalid Chaudhry former SVP also highlighted the various issues of the markets and emphasized the need for their early solution.

