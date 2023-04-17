AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Iyer hits ton but Kolkata lose to Mumbai in IPL

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
MUMBAI: Indian batsman Venkatesh Iyer struck his maiden T20 century on Sunday, but it was not enough to stop Kolkata Knight Riders losing to IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians by five wickets.

Iyer’s 104 off 51 balls helped Kolkata to 185-6, a total five-time winners and hosts Mumbai overhauled with 14 balls to spare at the Wankhede Stadium.

Opener Ishan Kishan blasted 58 off 25 balls but it was T20 sensation Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire 43 that brought the home crowd to life, as he looked like returning to form after a rough patch.

The left-handed Kishan gave Mumbai a flying start in a 65-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma, who made 20 off 13 balls after coming in as an impact sub.

Kishan was bowled by leg spinner Varun Chakravarthy but Suryakumar, who got a first-ball duck in the previous match, soon took charge to smash three sixes in his 25-ball blitz.

Shardul Thakur denied Suryakumar his fifty, before Tim David steered the chase with an unbeaten 24.

Mumbai started by handing debut caps to Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and South Africa fast bowler Duan Jansen, twin brother of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Marco Jansen.

Earlier the left-handed Iyer struck the second hundred of this IPL season, after Hyderabad’s England import Harry Brook hit a match-winning unbeaten 100 last week.

Iyer’s knock was the first ton for two-time champions Kolkata since former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs in the first ever IPL match in 2008.

Iyer got little support from the other end, but took on the opposition attack with six fours and nine sixes before departing in the 18th over.

Kolkata’s new hero Rinku Singh failed to fire in his 18-ball 18, but West Indies big-hitter Andre Russell hit an unbeaten 11-ball 21 to boost the team’s total.

