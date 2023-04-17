AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Saudi stocks gain on rising oil prices; Qatar falls

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s stock markets ended higher on Sunday after Friday’s rise in oil prices, although the Qatari index extended losses for a second session.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were up on Friday in a fourth straight week of gains after the West’s energy watchdog said global demand will hit a record high this year on the back of a recovery in Chinese consumption.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 1.2% increase in Al Rajhi Bank, while oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.8%.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman launched on Thursday four new Special Economic Zones in Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Thursday after the market had closed, citing a statement.

The kingdom will allow 100% foreign ownership of companies in the new economic zones.

In Qatar, the index fell 0.4%, extending losses for a second session, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar losing 1.5%.

GDP growth in the Middle East and North Africa region will slow to 3.1% in 2023, from 5.3% a year ago, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Middle East and Central Asia department director Jihad Azour said on Thursday.

