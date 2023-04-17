AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold beats sharp retreat as dollar bounces

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Gold prices pulled back sharply on Friday after surging to a more than one-year peak in the last session, as the dollar bounced and a Federal Reserve official flagged the need for another interest rate hike.

Spot gold was down 1.8% at $2,003.60 per ounce by 01:52 EDT (17:51 GMT). US gold futures settled 1.9% lower at $2,015.80.

The dollar index bounced off a one-year low and Treasury yields rose after a key Fed official warned that the central bank needs to continue hiking rates to tame inflation.

Gold competes with the dollar as a safe haven amid economic or political turmoil, while gains in the US currency also dim appetite for bullion among overseas buyers.

Also holding back zero-yield gold, the CME FedWatch tool showed traders were now pricing in a 80.2% chance of a 25 basis-point hike in May compared with a 70% chance at the beginning of the week.

The metals market will likely weaken as we go into the “blackout period” ahead of the Fed decision in May with a 25 bps hike expected, said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“Prices will stabilize somewhere around $2,000.” But analysts said bullion’s outlook remained positive, following the stellar run over the past couple of sessions amid growing recession worries that could prompt the Fed to eventually end its rate-hike cycle.

“I still expect prices to hit record highs and extend gains to $2,100,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

On the physical front, rally in prices made physical gold buying unattractive across major Asian hubs this week. Silver was down 1.8% at $25.34 per ounce, after rising to a year’s high of $26.07 earlier in the session, and is set for a fifth weekly gain.

Gold US Federal Reserve Gold Prices US interest rate US gold rates gold spot rate

Comments

1000 characters

Gold beats sharp retreat as dollar bounces

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Ex-IIOJK governor’s disclosures: Pakistan seeks explanation from India

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Crackdown on hoarders, profiteers ordered

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Three Pakistanis among 16 killed in Dubai building blaze

Read more stories