UN chief demands 'justice without delay' for staff deaths in Sudan

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Sunday condemned clashes in Sudan that have left dozens of civilians dead including three workers for the global body's food agency, demanding swift justice over the killings.

Sudan military rivals fight for power, scores of combatants and 56 civilians killed

Guterres "strongly condemns the deaths and injuries of civilians, including the death of three staff members of the World Food Programme in North Darfur, with a further two seriously injured," the UN chief's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding: "Those responsible should be brought to justice without delay."