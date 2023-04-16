AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
PM discusses key issues with legal team, JI leaders

Recorder Report Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with his legal team and other political leaders, here on Saturday in which political, constitutional and legal issues came under discussion, sources said.

The meeting discussed the provision of funds for the elections in Punjab on the orders of the Supreme Court. Other important issues also came under discussion during the meeting.

It also held a discussion on the letter written by the Election Commission of Pakistan on the legislation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave necessary instructions to his legal team, the sources said, adding: “There was a proposal under discussion for initiating political dialogue for simultaneous conduct of elections in the country.”

The meeting was attended by Federal Law Minister Nazeer Tarar, ex-law minister Zahid Hamid, Mustafa Ramday advocate, PM special assistant Attaullah Tarar, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Ahad Cheema, and ex-attorney general Salman Butt.

Moreover, a three member delegation led by Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

Overall political situation of the country was discussed during the meeting.

The sources claimed that the PM took the Jamaat leadership into confidence over the challenges faced by the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

