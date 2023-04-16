Govt increases petrol price by Rs10, takes it to Rs282 per litre

The government increased on Saturday the price of petrol by Rs10 per litre, taking it to Rs282 with effect from April 16, Aaj News reported.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the hike in a late-night live address.

The minister said the prices of diesel and light diesel oil would remain unchanged at Rs293 and Rs174.68, respectively.

However, the price of kerosene was increased by Rs5.78 to Rs186.07.

The minister said the prices of petroleum products had increased internationally in the last two weeks.