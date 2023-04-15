AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy discussed Macron’s China visit with him: Kyiv

Reuters Published 15 Apr, 2023 07:33pm
Follow us

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the leaders discussed Macron’s visit to China, Zelenskiy said.

Macron visited China last week, where he urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “reason” with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine

“I told him about the situation at the front and further intentions to liberate all our territories,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app. “I praised France’s intention to further strengthen important support for Ukraine on the battlefield.”

Emmanuel Macron Xi Jinping Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy discussed Macron’s China visit with him: Kyiv

IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

IMF’s Azour says Pakistan at ‘critical juncture’, calls for ‘decisive action’

FM Bilawal holds telephone conversation with acting Afghan minister for foreign affairs

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

PTI leader Ali Zaidi arrested in Karachi

Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army looks to ‘eradicate menace of terrorism on long-term basis’

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

Read more stories