Ukraine’s Zelenskiy discussed Macron’s China visit with him: Kyiv

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the leaders discussed Macron’s visit to China, Zelenskiy said.

Macron visited China last week, where he urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “reason” with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine

“I told him about the situation at the front and further intentions to liberate all our territories,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app. “I praised France’s intention to further strengthen important support for Ukraine on the battlefield.”