Pakistan

Khana-e-Farhang observes Al-Quds Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
LAHORE: A ceremony was organized on Friday at Khana-e-Farhang Iran in connection with Al-Quds Day under the auspices of the Consulate of Iran Lahore.

Consul General of Iran, Lahore Mehran Movahed Far while speaking on this occasion said that the Question of Palestine has been remained as the most complicated international challenge and issue for over seven decades.

He also said in addition to Palestinians’ deprivation from their most inalienable and imprescriptible rights, Israeli unlawful, inhumane and expansionist policies and measures have led to deterioration of the living conditions of the Palestinian people on a daily basis.

He also said that the issue of Palestine is no longer just the issue of the Palestinians, but it is the most important issue of the Muslim world. International Quds Day has become a significant symbol of global resistance movement against occupation, terrorism, apartheid, injustice and systematic violations of the Palestinian nation’s natural and basic rights.

He further said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the issue of Palestine, as the foremost and principal issue of the Muslim world, and considers attempts by global Zionism to drive the issue into oblivion to be doomed to failure.

Speaking on this occasion Expert Foreign Affairs Mohammad Mahdi said that it is welcoming news for the Muslim Ummah that after so many years, Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to restore diplomatic relations.

Along with this, Saudi Arabia and Syria are also negotiating to settle their issues and Qatar and Bahrain are also restoring diplomatic relations.

In fact, there is only one problem in the Middle East and that problem is Palestine. It is necessary that all the ummah have the same position on Al-Quds and Kashmir.

Mehdi suggested that for sustainable relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, it is necessary that the Leader of the Iranian Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, and the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman, have a direct meeting, and that these two dignitaries of both countries set a road map for strengthening the relationship

DG Khana Farhang Lahore, Jafar Runas said in his speech said that the International Quds Day is the manifestation of the unity of Islamic Umma and the symbol of perseverance against a law-breaking and occupying regime, that is the only possessor of nuclear weapons in West Asia.

