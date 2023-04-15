Minister reviews new, ongoing energy schemes

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer chaired a meeting at the Energy department to review the progress of the schemes under annual development programme.

The meeting shed light on the status of 33 ongoing and eight new energy schemes. Among the noteworthy accomplishments were the successful pilot projects for transferring the cities of Gujranwala, Multan, and Mianwali to solar smart cities, as well as the solarisation of agricultural tube wells across Punjab.

The scheme to supply a one-watt solar system has reached 50% completion, and a feasibility study has also been completed for the establishment of the Punjab Grid Company.

Additionally, 10 sports facilities have been transferred to solar energy, and work on the remaining facilities is ongoing, the meeting was told.

During the meeting, it was announced that the feasibility study for the solarisation of district and sessions courts in Punjab had been completed.

