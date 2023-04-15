AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wheat procurement drive launched

Press Release Published 15 Apr, 2023 06:19am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the wheat procurement drive by distributing bardana among the farmers at Wheat Procurement Centre Set III.

DD Food M Umar, District Food Controller Waqar Yousaf and other officers of Food Department were also present. The Commissioner said that administration would successfully complete this important mission of wheat procurement from farmers.

She said that all the administrative machinery is active to monitor the wheat procurement drive so that the necessary facilities are maintained for the farmers as the Punjab government is taking serious steps for the service and welfare of the farmers.

The Commissioner warned the staff that any kind of dishonesty in the procurement process would not be tolerated and even minor grievances of the farmers would be addressed immediately.

She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements of the centre and said that there should be no momentary stagnation or weakness in them till the end of the campaign.

She said that apart from fair and transparent distribution of bardana, regular procurement of wheat, easy payment of price and comfortable arrangements for the farmers at the centres are an important part of the policy of the government under which full attention is being paid to transparency and provision of all possible facilities to the farmers and in this regard the interests of the farmers would not be jeopardized.

She informed that 535000 metric ton wheat would be purchased and 43 centres would be functional. Deputy Commissioner said that 11 centres have been set up in the district for procurement of wheat. He said that applications are being received online for bardana and on daily basis 4% bardana of total target is being provided.

He said that apart from Food Green Inspectors of Food Department, staff of Revenue Department has also been deployed. Wheat procurement centres have been set up at Sarshmeer, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Buchiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamun Kanjan and Samundari where all arrangements are being monitored for the convenience of the farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Wheat Punjab government Farmers Food department Waqar Yousaf

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat procurement drive launched

UAE promises $1bn to get IMF deal on track

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

IK to lead peaceful protest movement after Eid

ADB ready to defer Discos’ audited entity financial statements to Dec 31

NA passes ‘SC (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill’

Amendments to election law: work begins on ECP proposals

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

Read more stories