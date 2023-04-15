Wheat procurement drive launched

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar inaugurated the wheat procurement drive by distributing bardana among the farmers at Wheat Procurement Centre Set III.

DD Food M Umar, District Food Controller Waqar Yousaf and other officers of Food Department were also present. The Commissioner said that administration would successfully complete this important mission of wheat procurement from farmers.

She said that all the administrative machinery is active to monitor the wheat procurement drive so that the necessary facilities are maintained for the farmers as the Punjab government is taking serious steps for the service and welfare of the farmers.

The Commissioner warned the staff that any kind of dishonesty in the procurement process would not be tolerated and even minor grievances of the farmers would be addressed immediately.

She expressed her satisfaction over the arrangements of the centre and said that there should be no momentary stagnation or weakness in them till the end of the campaign.

She said that apart from fair and transparent distribution of bardana, regular procurement of wheat, easy payment of price and comfortable arrangements for the farmers at the centres are an important part of the policy of the government under which full attention is being paid to transparency and provision of all possible facilities to the farmers and in this regard the interests of the farmers would not be jeopardized.

She informed that 535000 metric ton wheat would be purchased and 43 centres would be functional. Deputy Commissioner said that 11 centres have been set up in the district for procurement of wheat. He said that applications are being received online for bardana and on daily basis 4% bardana of total target is being provided.

He said that apart from Food Green Inspectors of Food Department, staff of Revenue Department has also been deployed. Wheat procurement centres have been set up at Sarshmeer, Dar-ul-Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Buchiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamun Kanjan and Samundari where all arrangements are being monitored for the convenience of the farmers.

