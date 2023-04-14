AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Apr 14, 2023
Wall St mixed as retail sales data offsets bank earnings cheer

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 08:25pm
U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Friday morning as weak retail sales data for March suggested the economy was losing steam, although upbeat earnings from a trio of big banks helped assuage fears of further stress in the sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit, signaling resilience through the banking crisis in March. Their shares rose between 1.2% and 6.2%.

The S&P 500 banks index surged 3.3% to a one-month high, while the KBW Regional Banking index rose 0.8%.

“JPM is one of those household names in a sector that we were the most concerned about reporting better-than-expected earnings and that is certainly putting a bid in the stock and a bid in the market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in Boston.

Dampening the mood, however, data showed retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

“The retail sales are kind of a disappointment,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. “The report indicates that the economy may actually slow more to the point where we have to start worrying about a recession more than just inflation.”

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at almost two-month highs on Thursday as data showed cooling inflation and a loosening labor market, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle.

Following Friday’s retail sales data, traders stuck to bets the U.S. central bank will raise rates by another 25 basis points in May.

Despite a year of aggressive rate increases, U.S. central bankers “haven’t made much progress” in returning inflation to their 2% target and need to move interest rates higher still, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said.

Among other earnings-driven moves, BlackRock Inc rose 2.4% after the world’s largest asset manager beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit as investors continued to pour money in its various funds.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.95 points, or 0.02%, at 34,037.64, the S&P 500 was up 3.06 points, or 0.07%, at 4,149.28, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.83 points, or 0.19%, at 12,143.45.

Boeing Co fell 6.1% after the planemaker halted deliveries of some 737 MAXs due to a supplier quality problem by Spirit AeroSystems. Spirit AeroSystems’ shares tumbled 18.5%.

Lucid Group Inc dropped 7.5% after the luxury electric-car maker reported first-quarter production and delivery figures that were lower than the preceding three months.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 25 new lows.

