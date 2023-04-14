Wall St mixed as retail sales data offsets bank earnings cheer

U.S. stock indexes were mixed on Friday morning as weak retail sales data for March suggested the economy was losing steam, although upbeat earnings from a trio of big banks helped assuage fears of further stress in the sector.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co beat analysts’ estimates for first-quarter profit, signaling resilience through the banking crisis in March. Their shares rose between 1.2% and 6.2%.

The S&P 500 banks index surged 3.3% to a one-month high, while the KBW Regional Banking index rose 0.8%.

“JPM is one of those household names in a sector that we were the most concerned about reporting better-than-expected earnings and that is certainly putting a bid in the stock and a bid in the market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in Boston.

Dampening the mood, however, data showed retail sales fell more than expected in March as consumers cut back on purchases of motor vehicles and other big-ticket items, raising fears of an economic slowdown.

“The retail sales are kind of a disappointment,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth. “The report indicates that the economy may actually slow more to the point where we have to start worrying about a recession more than just inflation.”

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed at almost two-month highs on Thursday as data showed cooling inflation and a loosening labor market, fueling optimism that the Federal Reserve could be nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate-hike cycle.

Following Friday’s retail sales data, traders stuck to bets the U.S. central bank will raise rates by another 25 basis points in May.

Despite a year of aggressive rate increases, U.S. central bankers “haven’t made much progress” in returning inflation to their 2% target and need to move interest rates higher still, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said.

Among other earnings-driven moves, BlackRock Inc rose 2.4% after the world’s largest asset manager beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit as investors continued to pour money in its various funds.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 7.95 points, or 0.02%, at 34,037.64, the S&P 500 was up 3.06 points, or 0.07%, at 4,149.28, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.83 points, or 0.19%, at 12,143.45.

Boeing Co fell 6.1% after the planemaker halted deliveries of some 737 MAXs due to a supplier quality problem by Spirit AeroSystems. Spirit AeroSystems’ shares tumbled 18.5%.

Lucid Group Inc dropped 7.5% after the luxury electric-car maker reported first-quarter production and delivery figures that were lower than the preceding three months.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.48-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 25 new lows.