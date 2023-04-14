AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Toronto shares rise as financials gain on upbeat U.S. bank results

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 08:22pm
Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday, on course to gain for the fourth straight week, boosted by financials after upbeat U.S. big bank earnings, while a drop in gold prices drove down mining stocks.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.71 points, or 0.13%, at 20,591.2.

The heavily-weighted financials sector added 0.4%, mirroring gains in big U.S. banks.

“The read through to Canada is largely from the banks (in the U.S.) because the banks comprise about 20% of the weight of the Toronto Stock Exchange,” said Brian Madden, chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel.

“It is good news for the Canadian banks in general because they have operations in the United States, so that should bode well for their results in their US operations.”

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, however, was a laggard, down 0.9% as spot gold prices fell on rising bond yields.

The TSX is on track to gain 1.9% for the week, with energy and mining stocks, which form about 31% of the index boosting the commodity-inclined bourse, with consumer staples that account for 3.8% of the index, being the only laggard.

In company news, Loblaw Companies Ltd edged up 0.4% after the retailer said it would spend C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) to expand its business in 2023 and create more than 6,000 new jobs in retail, supply chain, technology and construction in Canada.

Shares of Teck Resources rose 2% after a report said the copper miner’s biggest shareholder China Investment Corp (CIC) backed Glencore’s takeover offer, which would allow investors to exit their coal exposure for cash.

