Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

Published April 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD: A high-level Pakistan delegation, comprising Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Finance Division Hamed Yaqub Sheikh and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, is currently in Washington DC to participate in the 2023-Spring Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) started from April 10-16, 2023, said a press release.

The Spring meetings are held annually to bring together central bankers, heads of IFIs, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness.

During Spring Meetings, the Pakistan delegation is to hold, inter-alia, a number of bilateral meetings with the senior management of WBG and IMF and to interact with finance and economic ministers from around the world to discuss development initiatives and other issues that have an impact on Pakistan’s economy.

‘Reshaping Development for a New Era’: ‘Spring meetings’ of WB, IMF will start next week

The Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, also join and lead the delegation in important bilateral meetings virtually.

So far, Pakistan delegation has held/participated in 17 bilateral meetings during the first three days particularly with senior management of IMF and WBG, Rating Agencies, IFC, JICA, US Treasury and Economic teams etc.

The Secretary EAD, Dr Kazim Niaz, also represented Pakistan in the high-level WBG event titled “Operationalizing the World Bank Group’s Country Climate and Development Report” which illustrate a vision for building long-term and systemic resilience against climate and natural disasters while promoting green and inclusive socio-economic development.

Pakistan delegation is also planned to hold a number of other bilateral meetings in coming days, particularly with the President of WBG, the President of AIIB, Deputy Managing Director of IMF, Regional Vice President of WB for South Asia etc. to not only discuss their country portfolios in Pakistan but also to explore further avenues to expand their portfolios in Pakistan to better revive the economic activities in the country.

