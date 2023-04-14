AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP suspends by-elections to three NA seats

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the programme for by-elections on three of the six National Assembly seats that were scheduled on the 30th of this month, on the order of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

A notification issued to this effect by the electoral body on Thursday said that pursuant to the order dated April 4, 2023, passed by the PHC, the ECP suspended its election programme, issued on March 8, till further orders of PHC.

Consequently, the by-elections programme has been suspended for NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar that fall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) and PHC against acceptance of the resignations of its lawmakers by Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf.

In October last year, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan contested by-elections on eight NA seats and won seven of them; NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-31 Peshawar, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, NA-239 Korangi and NA-45 Kurram.

Barring Kurram seat that was retained by Khan, the electoral body issued by-poll schedule for the remaining six seats on March 8 before the PHC suspended the by-elections programme for three NA seats falling in KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

National Assembly PTI ECP by elections Peshawar High Court

Comments

1000 characters

ECP suspends by-elections to three NA seats

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

NA too rejects eight-judge larger bench

ECP reacts to President’s remark

PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Read more stories