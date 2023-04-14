AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Pakistan

Alkhidmat appeals for donations to support funeral service

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has appealed to the public for donations to support its funeral bus service in order to strengthen the existing fleet for the citizens’ convenience.

“Alkhidmat Karachi’s community services division runs the biggest coffin carrier bus fleet in the country,” Director of Community Services Qazi Syed Sadruddin said, seeking public donations for the charity.

He appealed to the wealthy class of the society to help Alkhidmat Karachi in its efforts to add more buses and provide more efficient services to the citizens.

The service, which Maulana Syed Abul Ala Maududi founded in 1968 with a few buses, has now grown to 19 funeral carriers.

“Even the fleet is well short of the city’s requirement and there is a dire need to expand it to each corner of Karachi,” Sadruddin said.

