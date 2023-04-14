AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Pakistan

JCP recommends name of Justice Hilali for appointment as PHC CJ

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Thursday unanimously recommended the name of Justice Mussarat Hilali for appointment as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The JCP meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, which was also attended by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, ex-judge SC, Federal Law Minister, Attorney General for Pakistan and a representative of Pakistan Bar Council. Justice Hilali is the senior most judge and acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The commission sent its recommendation to the Parliamentary Committee for approval. Justice Hilali became the first woman chief justice of the PHC in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when took oath on April 1 as the acting CJ. Upon the retirement of PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on March 30, the most senior judge of the court, Justice Noorul Amin Khan, was appointed as the acting CJ. But his stint lasted a day only. CJ Hilali’s tenure will end in August. She will serve as the chief justice of the PHC for five months.

PHC Peshawar High Court JCP Justice Mussarat Hilali

