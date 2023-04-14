Women Leadership Programme concludes at UVAS

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore arranged concluding ceremony of three-month long 1st UVAS Women Leadership Programme (WLP) in connection with Women Empowerment through Women Involvement in Learning and Leadership (WE-WILL) with aims to address equity gap in women’s higher education leadership here at City Campus.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding session of Women Leadership Programme and distributed certificates among participants and resource person while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima, Director Diversity & Inclusion Jazz Ms Sabahat Bokhari Chairperson Department of Anatomy and Histology Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb and many other senior female faculty and administration staff members from different campuses of UVAS were present.

While addressing the concluding ceremony, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that female strength is increasing almost 50 percent in faculty and administration of UVAS last two decades and they have equal rights and performing their duties with full of dedication.

He acknowledged the role of Prof Dr Hafsa Zaneb for successfully completed this programme and her lead role especially in the establishment of UVAS Veterinary Academy and for the faculty development under Center for Educational Policy and Administration (CEPA) as well.

He said such woman leadership programmes are necessary to arrange continuously in a year for enhancing leadership, financial management, administration and governance skills in woman. He also congratulated Assistant Prof Dr Saima Ashraf who has been selected in the ‘Aspiring Leaders Cohort’ of the ‘Pakistan Women Leadership in Higher Education’ programme offered by Michigan State University USA and funded by the US Embassy Islamabad.

