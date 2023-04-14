KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 49,782 tonnes of cargo comprising 26,650 tonnes of import cargo and 23,132 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 26,650 comprised of 15,093 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 11,557 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 23,132 tonnes comprised of 10,255 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 11,277 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 2110 containers comprising of 1059 containers import and 1051 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 171 of 20’s and 412 of 40’s loaded while 44 of 20’s and 10 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 300 of 20’s and 94 of 40’s loaded containers while 07 of 20’s and 278 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Ever Ulysses, Copenhagen Eagle and Hellas Avatar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, MT Lahore, Msc Krittika, Dm Jade and X-Press Anglesey have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engage at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Fethiye-M and Uranus-J left the Port on Thursday morning, while four more ships, MSC ABY, Clemens Schulte, Caribbean and Butinah are expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 150,616tones, comprising 96,355 tones imports Cargo and 54,261 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,393 Containers (1,882 TEUs Imports and 2,511 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 07 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Al-Karama, MSC Krittika and Frankfurt Express & two more ships, Cussler and Borno schedule to load/offload Cement, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT and PGPCL respectively on Thursday, 13th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023