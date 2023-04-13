AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
TSX gains for fifth day on precious metal miners boost

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 08:02pm
Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, buoyed by strength in shares of precious metal miners with sentiment also lifted by gains on Wall Street following signs of cooling inflation.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.82 points, or 0.11%, at 20,476.14.

U.S. stock indexes opened higher as moderating producer prices and a jump in weekly jobless claims brought relief to investors worried about how far the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates to tame inflation.

“We’ve had some good inflation data recently in the U.S. and in Canada as well. The U.S. producer price index and the consumer price index came in better than expected and that is contributing to a stronger start in the U.S. and in Canada,” said Scott Blair, chief investment officer at CWB Wealth.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, advanced 1.4% to its highest since May 2022 as spot gold prices rose to a one-year high.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks added to gains, up 0.5%, mirroring advances on Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The TSX is up for the fifth straight session and hovering near a five-week high hit on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada kept its interest rates unchanged, as well as higher commodity prices.

Among single stock news, Teck Resources gained 0.9% after the copper miner rejected a sweetened bid from Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc fell 1.9% after the miner said it would buy peer Copper Mountain Mining Corp in a $439 million all-share deal to boost its copper portfolio.

Barrick Gold Corp reported its first-quarter gold production fell 15% sequentially. However, the miner’s shares were up 1.9%, in line with gains for the broader sector.

