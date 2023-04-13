AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LSE teams with digital trading platform to offer bitcoin futures and options

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 05:36pm
Follow us

LONDON: London Stock Exchange Group has teamed up with Global Futures and Options (GFO-X) to offer Britain’s first regulated trading and clearing in bitcoin index futures and options derivatives, the companies said on Thursday.

Britain, which aims to become a global hub for crypto technology, launched a public consultation earlier this year on future rules for cryptoassets, which are currently unregulated.

GFO-X, which is licensed by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, is a start-up platform aimed at global institutional investors who want to trade digital asset derivatives.

LSEG’s Paris-based LCH SA clearing unit will introduce a new, segregated clearing service, DigitalAssetClear, for cash-settled dollar-denominated digital assets traded on GFO-X.

The new service is anticipated to start in the fourth quarter of this year, pending approval from French regulators.

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

“GFO-X is taking the first steps to extracting efficiencies from new technologies within a traditional market structure, with the goal over time of delivering 24/7 trading to global regulated digital asset markets,” GFO-X said in a statement.

The inclusion of a long-established mainstream clearing house is aimed at reassuring investors after collapses in the crypto sector, including FTX exchange.

“Recent market events in the trading of digital assets have highlighted the need for a safe, regulated venue where large financial institutions can trade at scale, while keeping their clients’ assets protected,” said Arnab Sen, chief executive and co-founder of GFO-X.

Frank Soussan, head of LCH DigitalAssetClear, said bitcoin index futures and options are a rapidly growing asset class, with increasing interest among institutional investors.

“We look forward to working with GFO-X and market participants alike to build a liquid, regulated marketplace for these products, and contributing to its safe growth and development,” Soussan said.

London Stock Exchange LSE GFO X bitcoin index

Comments

1000 characters

LSE teams with digital trading platform to offer bitcoin futures and options

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Eight-member bench to hear SC bill pleas rejected by ruling alliance

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Read more stories