AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper climbs on strong Chinese data and weak dollar

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 05:26pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices touched their highest in more than a week on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat trade data from top metals consumer China and a weaker dollar after U.S. inflation cooled.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 1% to $9,003.50 a tonne by 1000 GMT after touching its highest since April 3.

Investors welcomed data showing China’s exports surged unexpectedly in March, snapping five straight months of declines and surprising economists who had predicted a 7% fall in a Reuters poll.

“The China data is superficially bullish in the sense that the economy is doing a lot better than people thought previously,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

“But I think this rally will be quite short-lived. The China macro data looks strong, but the actual base metals sector definitely looks weak.”

Utilisation rates at copper fabricators went up in March but have been retreating, consistent with a traditional seasonal peak for the metals sector in the spring and an easing as summer approaches, Smith added.

Copper rises after US inflation data

The Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, eased to a one-month low of $28 a tonne.

China’s March copper imports fell 19% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Thursday, as domestic production climbed and higher global prices restrained interest.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading 0.3% up at 69,170 yuan ($10,063.43) a tonne.

Also boosting the metals sector was a weaker dollar, which fell to a two-month low on Thursday after data showed that U.S. inflation slowed sharply in March.

The softer dollar makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 1.5% to $2,359.50 a tonne, zinc rose 1% to $2,811.50, lead firmed by 0.67% to $2,141 and tin jumped 1.4% to $24,365 while nickel was down 0.4% at $23,475.

LME copper copper market copper price Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Copper climbs on strong Chinese data and weak dollar

Imran Khan says Pakistan will struggle to break out of cycle of debt repayments: FT

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Eight-member bench to hear SC bill pleas rejected by ruling alliance

Rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar, settles at 284.91

SBP-held forex reserves fall $170mn, now stand at $4.04bn

Trucking startup Trella to cease operations in Pakistan: report

Security forces kill three terrorists in Turbat IBO: ISPR

Rising external debt driving Pakistan's economic woes, says UN

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Read more stories