AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dhoni hampered by knee injury, says Fleming

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 12:29pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been hampered by a knee injury during the Indian Premier League campaign but the Chennai Super Kings captain is still delivering vital runs for his team, coach Stephen Fleming said.

Former India captain Dhoni, who has led Chennai to four IPL titles, has scored 58 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 215, the sixth-highest among batters this season.

The 41-year-old, who quit international cricket in 2020, appeared to struggle while running between the wickets in Wednesday’s match against Rajasthan Royals, which Chennai lost by three runs.

“He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us,” Fleming told reporters.

Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL

“His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to do a lot.” Fleming said that Dhoni did nets practice in his hometown in Ranchi before joining the team in Chennai this season. He was seen wearing support for his knee during pre-season. “I think you can still see he is playing pretty well,” he added. “We never have a doubt about the way he manages himself and how well he gets himself up to speed.”

India IPL Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Chennai Mahendra Singh Dhoni Stephen Fleming

Comments

1000 characters

Dhoni hampered by knee injury, says Fleming

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories