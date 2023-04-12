AVN 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
BAFL 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
BOP 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
DGKC 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.12%)
EPCL 49.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.91%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
FFL 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
HUBC 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.62%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.1%)
NETSOL 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.93%)
OGDC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.34%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.69%)
PRL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.75%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
TRG 108.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.93%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,169 Increased By 363.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 14,977 Increased By 169.7 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 11:43am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has cut a frustrated figure during the Indian Premier League despite notching three fifties in four games and former Australia pacer Shaun Tait says the batting anchor is itching to rediscover his swashbuckling style.

Warner is second in the batting charts with 209 runs from four games behind Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan (225), who has played a match less, but it is the Australian’s strike rate of 114.83 that has raised eyebrows.

Dhawan’s strike rate is 149 and Warner’s figure is the lowest of the top nine batters. After scoring 56 off 48 balls against Lucknow Super Giants, Warner made 37 off 32 against Gujarat Titans, 65 off 55 against Rajasthan Royals and 51 off 47 in Tuesday’s six-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians.

“You can quite clearly see on his face and his reactions after shots or missed shots, that he’s pretty frustrated as well,” Tait told cricket website ESPNCricinfo.

“The only reason that’s acceptable is because other guys around him have been pretty poor as well. Because he’s such a great player, he manages to score and lead the runs.

Run drought continues for Hyderabad’s Brook in debut IPL season

“With David getting towards the end of his career, maybe that’s the thing. With such a great player, a legend of the game, you expect him to come out of that and go back to something we’re used to.”

Tait said there was a lot of “shanking” and several mishits from Warner, 36, against Mumbai as Delhi crashed to a fourth straight defeat to sit bottom of the IPL.

“He was trying in the first couple of overs, but it wasn’t coming off,” Tait said. “We don’t know what discussions he and (Delhi coach) Ricky Ponting have been having about his batting, ‘do you want to bat a bit longer?’ that sort of thing.

“My opinion is it’s great to watch him when he hits them around early and attacks early.”

David Warner Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Shikhar Dhawan Shaun Tait

Comments

1000 characters

Tait backs frustrated Warner to find attacking gear in IPL

IMF drastically cuts Pakistan’s FY23 growth forecast to 0.5pc

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up over 300 points

AJK SC rejects Tanveer Ilyas’ appeal against disqualification

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

Govt employees to get salary ahead of Eid ul Fitr

Four soldiers killed in firing at Indian military base, shooters at large

China records world’s first human death from H3N8 bird flu: WHO

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

Read more stories