AVN 65.01 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.5%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
OGDC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 12.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 109.28 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 9 (0.22%)
BR30 14,680 Increased By 38.4 (0.26%)
KSE100 40,210 Increased By 83.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 31.4 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar eases as US inflation cools

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The dollar was on the back foot on Thursday after cooler-than-anticipated US inflation data lifted risk sentiment and stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, eased 0.03% to 101.44, hovering around a one week low of 101.40 after sinking 0.6% overnight.

The Consumer Price Index climbed 0.1% last month after advancing 0.4% in February, with a decline in gasoline prices offset by higher rental costs.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.2% in March.

“While disinflation trends continue and broadened across headline, core and supercore measures, the CPI report is hardly an all clear on inflation,” strategists at Saxo Markets said.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed’s last meeting in March showed several Federal Reserve policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks and but concluded high inflation needed to be tackled.

The minutes also showed staff projections of a mild recession later this year.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March and the markets are pricing in 70% chance of another 25 bps hike in May, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank, said the CPI data and the minutes provided ample fodder for those reading the Fed tea leaves, noting that inflation showed welcome, but not overwhelming progress.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said that while US economic strength, labour market tightness, and too-high inflation suggest the Fed has “more work to do” on rate hikes, other factors including tighter credit conditions could argue for a pause.

Dollar declines sharply

The euro was up 0.05% to $1.0994, having touched more than two month high of $1.1005 earlier in the session.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.04% to 133.20 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2486, up 0.04% on the day.

The Australian dollar fell 0.01% to $0.669. The kiwi slid 0.23% to $0.621.

dollars China’s yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar eases as US inflation cools

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

8-member bench to hear petitions against SC amendment bill today

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Read more stories