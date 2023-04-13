AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BOP 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
EPCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-7.72%)
FCCL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.54%)
GGL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 68.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.71%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.9%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.36%)
OGDC 85.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.51%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PPL 67.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
PRL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 40.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 109.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 9.1 (0.22%)
BR30 14,681 Increased By 39.6 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,205 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,990 Increased By 29 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as investors worry over recession fears

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:05am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices retreated on Thursday after rising for two sessions, with investors still showing lingering concern over a possible US recession and weaker oil demand.

Brent crude fell 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $87.13 a barrel by 0352 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate slid 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.11.

Both benchmarks rose 2% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a month as cooling US inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve is likely to stop hiking interest rates.

Previous tightening, however, which has lifted interest rates to their highest since 2007, raised concerns that the Fed’s focus on halting inflation may throttle economic growth and future oil demand in the world’s biggest oil user.

“Talks of a possible US recession highlighted in the recent Fed minutes continue to bring the oil demand outlook into question, which is being negated by tighter supply conditions for now,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 0.1% last month, below economists’ expectations for a 0.2% gain, and down from a 0.4% increase in February, raising expectations the Fed is likely to stop hiking rates after a possible increase in May.

The Fed’s staff assessing the potential fallout of banking stress, though, projected a “mild recession” later this year. “The rally has ended due to worries that a possible US recession will weaken crude oil demand,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

“WTI rose above $83 a barrel, near its highest technical cap since last December, which also prompted a sense of caution among investors,” he said.

Oil rises 2pc on lower-than-expected US inflation data

Markets on Wednesday shrugged off a small build in US crude oil stocks, attributing it in part to a congressionally mandated release of oil from the US emergency reserve and lower exports at the start of the month.

Crude inventories rose by 597,000 barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 600,000-barrel drop. Gasoline and distillate stocks, meanwhile, drew down less than expected.

The Biden administration plans to refill the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve soon, and hopes to do it at lower oil prices, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Wednesday.

Still, the oil market was jolted higher two weeks ago after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies such as Russia agreed to curtail output.

As a result, the global oil market could see tightness in the second half of 2023, which would push prices higher, said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Crude Oil Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil falls as investors worry over recession fears

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

8-member bench hears petitions against SC amendment bill

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Dar, others participate in IMF/WB meetings thru Zoom platform

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Move to incentivise e-bikes: ECC set to consider three options today

Nepra approves positive adjustment in Discos’ tariffs

Duties/taxes-free vehicles import: FBR proposes changes in motor vehicles rules

Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Read more stories