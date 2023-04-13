AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Core banking systems: SBP asks banks to submit FERs data

Recorder Report Published April 13, 2023 Updated April 13, 2023 08:49am
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has asked banks to submit data of Foreign Exchange Returns (FERs) prepared through their core banking systems.

In December 2022, all banks dealing in foreign exchange were advised to develop their own information set up in core banking systems/solutions for the reporting of monthly Foreign Exchange Returns (FERs) through such systems/solutions with effect from May 2023 dataset by 4th of the following month.

Forex manipulation: SBP governor says probe against banks completed

Now, the SBP has advised banks to submit the aforementioned data, prepared through their core banking systems, in CSV format to the Core Statistics Department.

The FERs data, prepared using MS Access Utility (Client) being submitted monthly through DAP will also continue to be reported until advised otherwise. The SBP has warned that any erroneous and/or delayed reporting to the Core Statistics Department will attract punitive action under relevant provisions of law.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 13, 2023 08:11am
They know the banks are on the verge of collapse. UBL, MCB, Habib are all hanging by a thread. When one fails, all will, as they have complex cross liabilities. Withdraw all your savings if you're smart.
