Questionable text on paper plates: PCAA seals all counters of beverage brand at JIAP

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Wednesday sealed all counters of one of the famous beverage brands in the domestic and international satellite areas at Jinnah International Airport after the recovery of questionable writing on paper plates.

According to the details, the product measurement and other details of one of the international contraceptive brands were written on the paper plates. The discovery of such plates has raised disenchantment among the passengers and travellers that led to raise the issue with the airport authorities.

PCAA spokesman confirmed that the authority has sealed all the counters in the domestic and international satellite areas at JIAP and imposed heavy fines on the franchise for their negligent behaviour.

The incident also highlights the need for more rigorous inspections of the vendors operating at the airport to ensure that they are following all required protocols.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023