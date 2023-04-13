AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
It’s Shehbaz’s turn to be disqualified: Elahi

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
LAHORE: President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Wednesday that after the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, now its turn of Shehbaz Sharif to be disqualified for committing contempt of court.

Talking to the former provincial ministers Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Sardar Waqas Moakal, Chaudhry Shabbir Gujjar and others, Elahi said that the Election Commission has submitted a report to the Supreme Court that despite the court order, the government did not provide funds for the election. This report is a documentary evidence of the crime committed by the government; no proof is needed after this report.

The Election Commission’s report also stated that the caretaker government and Mohsin Naqvi not provided security for the election. Those who committed contempt of court do not deserve any pardon; the incompetent rulers want to push the society towards anarchy which the judiciary will never allow.

Slamming Finance minister, Elahi said Ishaq Dar has come on a mission to put the country on default.

“Nawaz Sharif has sent Ishaq Dar to Pakistan with his anti-national agenda. In the government of these incompetents, there is no possibility of recovery of the economy in the distant future,” he said, adding: “The poor are dying for flour and patients are dying for medicine, life-saving drugs are rapidly disappearing from the market, pharmaceutical companies are closing down their businesses because they are fed up with Ishaq Dar’s stupid economic policies. The situation has become so bad that even the international organisations are constantly expressing concern about the lack of life-saving drugs in Pakistan and Pakistan is being declared as a very dangerous country for patients.”

According to him, the international organisations are also seeing that there is no possibility of recovering the country’s economy under the current government.

