KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 93,235 tonnes of cargo comprising 52,409 tonnes of import cargo and 40,826 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 ours.

The total import cargo of 52,409 comprised of 35,605 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 16,789 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,826 tonnes comprised of 40,576 tonnes of containerized Cargo & 250 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 5447 containers comprising of 2148 containers import and 3299 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 851 of 20’s and 590 of 40’s loaded while 107 of 20’s and 05 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 750 of 20’s and 968 of 40’s loaded containers while 31 of 20’s and 291 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

About 05 ships namely, Northern Decency, Msc Krittika, Kirwan, X-Press Anglesey and Oriental Jasmine have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately 09 ships, namely Safeen Prism, Clarice, Hanne Danice, Arman 10, Olympia, OOCL Washington, CMA CGM Figaro, GFS Prime and Norther Decency have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engage at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a Gas carrier Ullswater left the Port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Maersk Columbus, MSC Makalu-III, Green Point and LPGs Simaisma are expected to sail on today .

Cargo volume of 144,410tones, comprising 86,974 tones imports Cargo and 57,436 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,330 Containers (1,580 TEUs Imports and 1,750 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Hellas Margarita and MSC ABY & four more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Clemens Schulte, African Sterling and N-Orhan carrying Gas oil, Containers, Coal and LPG are expected to take berths at FOTCO, QICT, PQEPT and EVTL respectively on Wednesday, 12th April-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023