WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 12 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 11-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 7-Apr-23 6-Apr-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10774 0.107953 0.107886 0.10782 Euro 0.809059 0.809426 Japanese yen 0.005561 0.005595 0.005631 0.005657 U.K. pound 0.923908 0.924036 U.S. dollar 0.741916 0.74194 0.741761 0.741572 Algerian dinar 0.005468 0.005476 0.005476 0.005474 Australian dollar 0.495377 0.496408 Botswana pula 0.056015 0.056508 Brazilian real 0.148022 0.145971 0.146333 Brunei dollar 0.557203 0.55785 0.557657 Canadian dollar 0.548488 0.550209 Chilean peso 0.000903 0.000911 0.000915 Czech koruna 0.034479 0.034572 Danish krone 0.108591 Indian rupee 0.009038 0.009058 0.009046 Israeli New Shekel 0.204723 Korean won 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562 0.000565 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42219 2.42227 2.42185 Malaysian ringgit 0.168006 0.168317 0.168486 0.168367 Mauritian rupee 0.016347 0.016234 0.016335 0.016259 Mexican peso 0.040794 0.040819 New Zealand dollar 0.461657 0.467265 Norwegian krone 0.070088 Omani rial 1.92956 1.92962 1.92867 Peruvian sol 0.196645 Philippine peso 0.013631 Polish zloty 0.172872 0.172326 Qatari riyal 0.203729 Russian ruble 0.009028 0.009076 0.009002 0.009193 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197844 0.197851 0.197753 Singapore dollar 0.557203 0.55785 0.557657 South African rand 0.040437 0.040841 Swedish krona 0.070849 0.071217 Swiss franc 0.820704 0.81919 Thai baht 0.02162 0.021621 0.021743 Trinidadian dollar 0.109802 U.A.E. dirham 0.202019 0.202026 0.201926 Uruguayan peso 0.019151 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

