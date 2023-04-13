WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 12 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 11-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 7-Apr-23 6-Apr-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10774 0.107953 0.107886 0.10782
Euro 0.809059 0.809426
Japanese yen 0.005561 0.005595 0.005631 0.005657
U.K. pound 0.923908 0.924036
U.S. dollar 0.741916 0.74194 0.741761 0.741572
Algerian dinar 0.005468 0.005476 0.005476 0.005474
Australian dollar 0.495377 0.496408
Botswana pula 0.056015 0.056508
Brazilian real 0.148022 0.145971 0.146333
Brunei dollar 0.557203 0.55785 0.557657
Canadian dollar 0.548488 0.550209
Chilean peso 0.000903 0.000911 0.000915
Czech koruna 0.034479 0.034572
Danish krone 0.108591
Indian rupee 0.009038 0.009058 0.009046
Israeli New Shekel 0.204723
Korean won 0.000562 0.000563 0.000562 0.000565
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42219 2.42227 2.42185
Malaysian ringgit 0.168006 0.168317 0.168486 0.168367
Mauritian rupee 0.016347 0.016234 0.016335 0.016259
Mexican peso 0.040794 0.040819
New Zealand dollar 0.461657 0.467265
Norwegian krone 0.070088
Omani rial 1.92956 1.92962 1.92867
Peruvian sol 0.196645
Philippine peso 0.013631
Polish zloty 0.172872 0.172326
Qatari riyal 0.203729
Russian ruble 0.009028 0.009076 0.009002 0.009193
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197844 0.197851 0.197753
Singapore dollar 0.557203 0.55785 0.557657
South African rand 0.040437 0.040841
Swedish krona 0.070849 0.071217
Swiss franc 0.820704 0.81919
Thai baht 0.02162 0.021621 0.021743
Trinidadian dollar 0.109802
U.A.E. dirham 0.202019 0.202026 0.201926
Uruguayan peso 0.019151
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
