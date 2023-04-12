AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
BAFL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.81%)
FCCL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
FFL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
HUBC 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.22%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.83%)
NETSOL 74.57 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.76%)
OGDC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.1%)
PAEL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 66.98 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.51%)
PRL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7.14%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.52%)
TELE 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
TRG 108.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.71%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,092 Increased By 46.5 (1.15%)
BR30 14,641 Increased By 179.3 (1.24%)
KSE100 40,126 Increased By 321.3 (0.81%)
KSE30 14,961 Increased By 153.7 (1.04%)
TSX rises on BoC holding rates, softer US inflation

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023
Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates unchanged, while signs of cooling inflation in the U.S. boosted investor sentiment on hopes of a dovish Federal Reserve.

At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 155.98 points, or 0.76%, at 20,577.83.

The Bank of Canada kept its key overnight interest rate on hold at 4.50% as expected and raised its growth forecast for this year to 1.4% from 1.0% in January, while dropping language that had warned of a possible recession.

“The decision itself really was no surprise,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

“The comment that recent data is reinforcing the governing council’s confidence that inflation will continue to decline in the next few months is somewhat beneficial for equities.”

Across the border, data showed that U.S. headline CPI cooled faster than expected in March, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit pause on its interest rate hiking cycle soon.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased to 2.892%.

Strength in crude and gold prices against the dollar lifted the energy sector and the materials sector, up 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

The rate-sensitive technology sector gained 1.7%, led by a 5.5% rise in shares of Shopify Inc on JMP Securities’ rating upgrade.

The financials sector, a heavyweight on the TSX, advanced 0.6%.

The TSX had gained on the previous three days as well, helped by rising crude and spot gold prices.

Among other major movers, Brookfield Infrastructure fell 2.7% after the company said it would buy intermodal container lessor Triton International Ltd for about $4.7 billion.

