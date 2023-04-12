AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Growth fears knock copper prices despite falling inventories

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 05:45pm
LONDON: Copper prices fell on Wednesday as investors worried about the strength of economic growth and metals demand and braced for U.S. inflation data that could impact interest rates.

However, losses were limited by supply concerns as inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses plunged to 56,800 tonnes, the lowest since 2005.

Benchmark LME copper was down 0.5% at $8,808 a tonne at 1032 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in electrical wiring have drifted from a seven-month high of $9,550.50 in January as rising interest rates stifle economic activity and spread turmoil through the banking sector.

“It’s a difficult outlook,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar. “We may have very slow economic growth over the next decade and we still don’t know the fallout from the banking crisis.”

But he said low inventories would keep a floor under prices and electrification would boost demand over time: “I see record prices but perhaps not this year. Maybe next year, or the year after.”

Copper firms, but China data weigh

World stock markets and bond yields stalled amid bets that a high inflation number would bolster the case for another U.S. interest rise next month.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned that lurking financial system vulnerabilities could erupt into a new crisis.

Copper’s fundamentals have also softened in recent weeks.

China’s copper cathode output rose by 14% year-on-year in March, according to researchers Antaike, and an official in Peru said the country expects to produce 2.8 million tonnes of copper this year, almost 15% more than in 2022.

China’s economic recovery appears to be slowing.

“Data for early April points to a potential turning point, with order levels slackening and utilisation rates at wirerod plants finally coming down,” said metals brokerage AMT.

LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,295.50 a tonne, zinc fell 0.6% to $2,740.50, nickel slipped 1.5% to $23,110 and tin was down 0.5% at $23,605. Lead rose 0.8% at $2,103.50 a tonne.

