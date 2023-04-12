AVN 64.03 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.76%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
CNERGY 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.16%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
DGKC 44.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
EPCL 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
FFL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
HUBC 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.77%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.37%)
MLCF 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.8%)
NETSOL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.46%)
OGDC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.98%)
PAEL 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
PPL 66.33 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (2.5%)
PRL 12.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.04%)
SNGP 40.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.15%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
TRG 108.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.62%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,078 Increased By 32.8 (0.81%)
BR30 14,614 Increased By 152.2 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,057 Increased By 252.1 (0.63%)
KSE30 14,933 Increased By 125.5 (0.85%)
Indian shares open higher ahead of earnings, macro data

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 11:00am
BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday as initial numbers raised hopes of strong March quarter corporate earnings, though there was some caution ahead of key domestic and global macroeconomic data due later in the day and through the week.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.27% at 17,770.40, as of 9:38 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.21% to 60,281.86. The Nifty 50 has risen over 4.5% in the past seven sessions, its longest winning streak in more than four months.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials rising 0.3%. Information technology stocks rose 0.1% ahead of the quarterly results of top IT firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd later in the day.

Investors also await consumer inflation and industrial production data, due to be released after market hours.

India’s consumer inflation likely eased in March to 5.80%, dipping below the Reserve Bank of India’s upper tolerance limit for the first time in 2023, according to a Reuters poll.

Wall Street equities were mostly higher ahead of consumer price index data for March and minutes of the Fed’s latest policy meeting. Asian markets remained subdued.

Financials power Indian shares ahead of quarterly earnings

Among individual stocks, Sula Vineyards jumped over 6% after posting 15% YoY growth in sales of own brands in Q4 at 1.04 billion Rupees.

Shares of Titagarh Wagons and Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 3% each, after a consortium of the two companies was awarded an order for Vande Bharat trainsets by Indian Railways.

