JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

NNI Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on April 13.

CJP Bandial summoned the JCP meeting to appoint new chief justice of Peshawar High Court.

The Judicial Commission will ponder over the name of Justice Musarrat Hilali for the post of PHC chief justice.

Justice Hilali is currently performing the responsibilities of acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Musarrat Hilali to become first female PHC CJ

Justice Hilali became the first female acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court when she took oath to the office on April 1.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered the oath of office to Justice Hilali who would remain as acting PHC CJ till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Hilali was elevated to the post after the retirement of Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed.

She is the second female who has become chief justice of a high court after Justice Tahira Safdar became chief justice of the Balochistan High Court.

Justice Hilali is among the senior-most judges of PHC. Born in Peshawar on August 08, 1961, she received Law Degree from Khyber Law College Peshawar University and enrolled as an advocate of District Courts in 1983, as an advocate of the High Court in 1988 and as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2006.

