Court extends physical remand of Gandapur for two more days

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur for another two days in a case registered against him for “threatening the government”.

The City police produced Gandapur before Judicial Magistrate Ehtasham Alam Khan on the expiry of his one-day physical remand. At the start of the hearing, prosecutor Adnan requested the court to extend the physical remand of the accused in order to conduct further investigations.

Gandapur’s counsel while opposing the prosecution’s request read out the text of the first information report before the court. The case against his client has been registered at the complaint of the magistrate, he said, adding that the complainant hear the voice of audio through TV channels and registered case despite the passage of six months.

He said that the police told the court that they need an extension in physical remand for voice matching. If they want to match the voice of his client then they need to do it here, he said, adding that now a day’s technology has so advanced that editing in a voice is not a difficult job.

Awan said that the mala fide of the police can be gauged from the fact that they first produce his client before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) and now they removed the terrorism section from the case.

He requested the court to reject the police request for an extension of the physical remand of Gandapur.

The prosecutor while arguing before the court said that police have to file a request with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for the provision of recording. After obtaining the recording then police will go to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct voice matching, he said.

The judge questioned the prosecutor that what you have done during the previous one-day physical remand. We have to not only conduct voice matching but also to recover weapons, he said.

The court, after hearing the arguments of both parties, reserved its verdict for some time. Later, while announcing its verdict extended Gandapur’s remand for another two days.

