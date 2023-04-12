AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s spot gasoil cash premiums hit fresh low

Reuters Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cash differentials fell to a new low of 34 cents a barrel since early December 2021, as a sell-off continued for the third consecutive trading session.

Majority of the market stayed bearish on the supply front and demand in Asia remained dismal, despite some buying interest from Vietnam for prompt high sulphur cargoes.

Refining margins for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil closed the trading session lower as well at $16.53 a barrel, tracking the weak trading sentiment.

Jet fuel refining margins fell at a slower pace, narrowing to the regrade to a discount of $1.40 a barrel - the narrowest in around two months.

Some market participants attributed the narrowing regrade also to the sharper fall in gasoil cracks and weaker fundamentals in the gasoil market compared with jet fuel.

US crude oil and product inventories were seen declining last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, were expected to have decreased by about 800,000 barrels last week.

Two Chinese polyester fibre makers are seeking Beijing’s approval to build a $10 billion refinery and petrochemical complex in Indonesia, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

sulphur gasoil spot gasoil

Comments

1000 characters

Asia’s spot gasoil cash premiums hit fresh low

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories