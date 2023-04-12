KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 111,518 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,934 tonnes of import cargo and 30,584 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,934 comprised of 34,057 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 46,877 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 30,584 tonnes comprised of 27,843 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 120 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 571 tonnes of Rice & 2,050 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 4805 containers comprising of 2648 containers import and 2157 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 633 of 20’s and 751 of 40’s loaded while 121 of 20’s and 196 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 770 of 20’s and 291 of 40’s loaded containers while 45 of 20’s and 380 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 08 ships namely Olympia, Chemocean Orion, Safeem Prism, Cma Cgm Figaro, oocl Washington, Gfs Prime, Dm Jade and Hanne Danica have berthed at Karachi Port.

Around 04, ships namely Cosco Hamburg, ESL Nhava Sheva, MSC Michigan V and Frankfurt Express have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

PQA berths were engage by 07ships during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel, AL-Safat left the Port on Monday morning, while another containers ship MSC Mundra-VIII is expected to sail on today.

Cargo volume of 132,045tones, comprising 62,585 tones imports Cargo and 69,460 tones export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,508 Containers (1,052 TEUs Imports and 1,456 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Butinah and MSC Makalu-III & another ship, Maersk Columbus carrying Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 11th April-2023.

