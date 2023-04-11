AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia may see wider 2023 budget deficit, lower growth for years to come: IMF

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 06:22pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russia may see a sharply wider budget deficit and a smaller current account surplus this year, while global isolation and lower energy revenues dampen its economic growth prospects for years to come, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

The IMF raised its 2023 Russia GDP forecast to growth of 0.7% from 0.3%, but lowered its 2024 prognosis to 1.3% from 2.1%, saying it also expected labour shortages and the exodus of Western companies to harm the country’s economy.

By 2027, the IMF expects Russia’s economic output to be 7% lower than forecasts made before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, had suggested.

“An exodus of multinationals, loss in human capital, isolation from global financial markets, and impaired access to advanced technology goods and know-how will hamper the Russian economy,” an IMF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said this has led the IMF to revise down its expectation for Russia’s medium-term potential growth to less than 1%, from 1-1/2% before the conflict began.

China propping up Russia’s economy: NATO chief

“The extent of the medium-term decline, however, is highly uncertain,” the spokesperson added.

Rising military production and huge state spending have helped keep industry buzzing and softened the economic impact of the campaign in Ukraine and of Western sanctions.

An independent study last month suggested Russia’s middle class would shrink as social inequality grows, even if sanctions get relaxed. A return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity remains a long way off.

IMF Russian economy Russian gdp Russia GDP

Comments

1000 characters

Russia may see wider 2023 budget deficit, lower growth for years to come: IMF

‘Economy has stayed afloat’: PM Shehbaz recaps year of PDM govt

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

Security forces kill three terrorists in Bannu IBO: ISPR

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Sri Lanka again delays local polls, defying court order

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Read more stories