AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

  • Says India is exploiting its membership of an important international grouping to advance its self-serving agenda
BR Web Desk Published April 11, 2023 Updated April 11, 2023 01:16pm
Follow us

Pakistan criticised India’s decision to hold a G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) next month, with the Foreign Office (FO) stating the move was to advance its “self-serving agenda”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the FO said Pakistan expresses its “strong indignation” over India’s decision to hold the meeting in Srinagar in May.

“Scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is equally disconcerting,” it added.

India arrests Kashmiri journalist

The Narendra Modi government had earlier announced that the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting would be held in Srinagar from May 22 to May 24.

“Preparations started for the meeting last year. G20 meetings are taking place in all 28 states and 8 Union territories. Both Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir,” Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The FO said India is exploiting its membership of an important international grouping, and that “for a country that has a grandiose vision about itself and its place in the world, India has once more demonstrated that it is unable to act as a responsible member of the international community.”

The press release went on to say that India’s move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of IIOJK, disregarding the UN Security Council resolutions and violating the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

PM Shehbaz for greater unity to strengthen the Kashmir cause

Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves, the FO added.

It said the IIOJK is an internationally recognized dispute that has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.

It said such activities will not divert the international community’s attention from India’s “brutal suppression” of the people of IIOJK including “illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.”

Back in January, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday had asked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold serious and sincere talks to resolve burning issues, including Kashmir.

Pakistan Kashmir Indian

Comments

1000 characters

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories