India arrests Kashmiri journalist

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Anti-terrorism officers have arrested a journalist and rights group worker from Illegally Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) over accusations he was involved in “funding terror activities”, authorities said Tuesday.

Irfan Mehraj, a freelance journalist and magazine editor, was summoned on Monday to a police facility in the main city of occupied Srinagar where members of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took him into custody, the agency said in a statement.