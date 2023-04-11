AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
BAFL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
BOP 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
DGKC 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.85%)
EPCL 50.31 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
KAPCO 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
MLCF 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
NETSOL 74.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.72%)
OGDC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.22%)
PAEL 10.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.27%)
PPL 64.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.48%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,816 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.05%)
KSE30 14,816 Decreased By -17.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars regain ground after reeling from hawkish US rate bets

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 12:28pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars recovered some ground on Tuesday after reeling from a strong US non-farm payrolls report that led markets to ramp up bets for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

The Aussie rose 0.4% to $0.6668, making up for some of the 0.5% losses overnight to as far as $0.6620, the lowest in more than three weeks. It faces major resistance at $0.6746, while having support at the 2023 low of $0.6564.

The kiwi dollar was 0.2% higher at $0.6231, having fallen 1% to as low as $0.6195 overnight.

It has support at its 200-day average of $0.6160, while resistance is at $0.6252.

Data released on Good Friday showed US employers continued to hire at a strong pace in March, pushing down the jobless rate, lifting the dollar index to the highest in a week and prompting bets that the Fed will raise rates by another quarter point next month, with a 74% likelihood.

Last week, money markets priced a hike as a coin toss amid fears that the recent turmoil in the global banking system could lead to a tightening in lending conditions.

Australia, NZ dollars give up rally as concerns over banking crisis linger

Providing some support to the Aussie on Tuesday, Asian equity markets moved higher, and domestic data, including strong business conditions and rebounding consumer sentiment, pointed to the resilience in the economy.

However, the two currencies face another big test this week, with the release of US inflation data on Wednesday.

“AUD/USD has not traded outside the 0.6600 to 0.6800 range since March 15.

In the week ahead, whether it breaks out of this range is likely to depend on any return of equity volatility, Australia’s labour force data, and the US March inflation report,“ said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac.

The Aussie on Tuesday also gained 0.3% against the kiwi to $NZ1.0709, recovering some of the recent losses after the policy path between the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand diverged.

Australian bond yields rose a little from Thursday, as markets resumed after the Easter holidays, leaving the spread over two-year Treasury yields at a negative 98 basis points, a weight on the Aussie.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars regain ground after reeling from hawkish US rate bets

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Intra-day update: rupee inches lower against US dollar

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

Read more stories