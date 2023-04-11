AVN 63.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.67%)
Patience required to end Suryakumar's IPL slump, says Shastri

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 11:47am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav needs to be a little more patient early on in his knock if he is to find a way out of his slump in the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India head coach Ravi Shastri said.

Suryakumar is the world’s top-ranked Twenty20 batter but has found the going tough in recent times and was dismissed for three first-ball ducks in the home one-day series against Australia last month.

The 32-year-old managed 15 and one in his two outings for Mumbai, who will be looking for their first victory of the season when they face hosts Delhi Capitals later on Tuesday.

“There’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel, he’s going to be seeing that very soon,” Shastri told the Cricinfo website ahead of the match.

“And when he sees that, he’s going to grab it and make the most of it. “So the advice to him would be just give yourself a little bit of time early on, even though it’s T20 cricket.”

Known for his audacious strokeplay and 175-plus strike rate in T20 Internationals, Suryakumar tends to attack right from the word go but Shastri said he should take some time to find his feet at the crease. “One good hit and you’re on your way.

That’s what he needs - one good hit, and a little bit of time at the crease,“ he added.

“Not 20-30 minutes, maybe six balls or eight balls, and I think he’d be fine.” Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also felt Suryakumar needed to be backed ahead of India’s campaign in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil later this year.

“Everyone around the world knows what Surya can do in white-ball cricket. They should stick with him, I feel,” Ponting told the International Cricket Council website last week.

Run drought continues for Hyderabad’s Brook in debut IPL season

“Because he is, I think, the kind of player that can win you a World Cup. “He might be a little bit inconsistent but he’s the sort of guy who in big moments can win you something.”

IPL Twenty20 Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals Suryakumar Yadav Ravi Shastri

