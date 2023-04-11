AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
Wazirabad attack: IK demands probe into SI’s sudden death

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan demanded on Monday a proper inquiry into the death of sub-inspector Aamir Shehzad Bhadar, complainant and a crucial witness of the assassination attempt on Khan in Wazirabad in November last year.

The PTI Chairman had suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in Wazirabad.

Sub Inspector Aamir Shehzad Bhadar, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, was the Station House Officer of Saddar Police Station in Wazirabad when Khan was attacked in November 2022.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Imran Khan demanded “a proper inquiry into the sudden death of SHO Amir Shehzad due to heart attack. He had registered the FIR of Wazirabad assassination attempt on me and was a critical witness in unearthing the conspirators behind this assassination plot being inquired into by the JIT,” Khan tweeted.

Khan also referred to a few other deaths of other witnesses in the case relating to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case. “It is equally important to recall the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of FIA investigator Dr Rizwan as well as the deaths of Maqsood Chaprasi and all other witnesses in Shehbaz Sharif’s money laundering case,” the ex-premier said.

Mohammad Rizwan, who probed the money laundering charges against Prime Minister Sharif and former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz died of heart attack in May last year. Khan also reiterated claims that the Joint Investigation Team’s record was being tampered with. Following the assassination attack, Khan had blamed Prime Minister Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a high-ranking security officer for planning the incident and attempted to nominate them in the case. Since then several PTI leaders including the chairman have reiterated that the attack was part of a well-coordinated’ plan executed by at least three shooters to eliminate Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Wazirabad attack Aamir Shehzad Bhadar

