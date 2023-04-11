Imran moves IHC against FIR about use of ‘foul language’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) registered against him by Ramna police station for allegedly using derogatory language against officers of some state institutions.

In his petition, Imran Khan named the federal government, inspectors general of Punjab and Islamabad, station house officer of PS Ramna and area magistrate as respondents in the case.

He took the plea that he had spoken on a television channel in Lahore, then how a case could be registered against him in Islamabad.

He said that the FIR was politically motivated and prayed the court terminate it.

Ramna Police Station had registered an FIR against Imran Khan under sections 500, 505, and 138 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the IHC granted a 14-day protective bail to PTI leader Shibli Faraz and instructed him to appear before the relevant court during that time.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the PTI leader.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client wanted to appear before the concerned court in Lahore and he required a protective bail for this as there was a risk of his arrest.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 and directed him to appear before the relevant forum within the said time.

