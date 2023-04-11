ATC extends bail of Qureshi till 29th

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, extended the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, till April 29 in two different cases registered against him and others related to vandalism at the Federal Judicial Complex (FCJ) during the appearance of the PTI chief, Imran Khan.

The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case, approved Qureshi’s bail. Qureshi, his counsel Ali Bukhari, and the prosecutor appeared before the court.

The prosecutor, while arguing before the court, said that the PTI chief and Qureshi had directed party workers to stage protests and workers spread further the message of their leaders.

The judge questioned the prosecutor can you present any witness to the incident, other than God. Addressing the prosecutor, he asked him why the former foreign minister was made to stand to hear.

Qureshi told the judge that he was not present at the incident scene. The judge, in a lighter vein, said then it might have been Qureshi’s spirit and the people in the courtroom burst into laughter.

The judge again questioned the prosecutor that was he sure that Khan and Qureshi had asked the PTI workers to breach Section 144 in the presence of the station house officer (SHO).

