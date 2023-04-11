AVN 63.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.16%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.49%)
BOP 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
DGKC 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.06%)
EPCL 49.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.78%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.26%)
HUBC 67.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.96%)
KAPCO 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.35%)
MLCF 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.11%)
NETSOL 74.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.96%)
PRL 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.91%)
SNGP 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
TPLP 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
TRG 108.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -24.4 (-0.6%)
BR30 14,464 Decreased By -130.8 (-0.9%)
KSE100 39,836 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.53%)
KSE30 14,833 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Islamic artefacts: Centaurus Mall arranges exhibition

Recorder Report Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Centaurus Mall has gathered a collection of Islamic artefacts from various regions and sources and has proudly displayed them for mall visitors. The exhibition is a treasure trove of historical Islamic artefacts, including a 40-year-old ghilaf-e-Ka’aba, a key to the Ka’aba, ancient Islamic scripture written on vessels, the smallest written Quran, and the oldest hand-written Qurans from different regions such as Kashmir, Sindh, and from the Mughal and Ottoman empires periods.

Notably, the Quran used by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is also displayed.

In addition to the artefacts, visitors can enjoy the work of different Islamic calligraphy artists, whose work adds extra beauty to the month of Ramadan. This Islamic calligraphy exhibition will leave visitors in awe of the rich cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by chief guest Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, the Governor of Baluchistan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO of The Centaurus), along with several distinguished guests of honour in attendance, including Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Engr Azharul Islam Zafar (vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Faad Waheed (senior vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Ahmed Waheed (president of Industrial Area Association), Usman Sahauqat (vice president of Industrial Area Association), Sardar Tahir Mehmood (president Islamabad, Estate Agents Association), Ajmal Baloch(president All Pakistan Trade Unions), Kashif Choudhry (president Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan), Saqib Rafiq (president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Irfan Nawaz Memon (deputy commissioner Islamabad), and Chaudhry Zahid Rafiq (secretary general IEAA).

The Governor of Balochistan highlighted that Islamic artefacts reflect the cultural values of the Islamic world and reveal the central role of Allah in the Muslim worldview and way of life. Allah is considered the starting point and focus of Muslim reality, worship, and aspirations.

Dignitaries appreciated the unique experience provided to mall visitors and thanked the Centaurus Mall management for organizing such an event. The exhibition is a testament to Islam’s deep-rooted spirituality and cultural heritage. It provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history and significance of these holy artefacts and to strengthen our faith profoundly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Exhibition Centaurus Mall Islamic artefacts

Comments

1000 characters

Islamic artefacts: Centaurus Mall arranges exhibition

Dar tables money bill to fund elections in Punjab, KP

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

HSR wants ‘mechanism’ to prevent capacity payment deductions

Planned 600MW solar power plant: PMO ‘compels’ ministry to make Rs930m available

4 dead, 15 injured in blast at Quetta market

Airports at Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad: IFC team assessing prospects for outsourcing of services

ST through power bills: Only 0.133m retailers file tax returns

IMF agreement to be inked soon, reiterates Dar in National Assembly

Country-specific licensing documentation a must: Google tightens the noose around loan apps’ operators

Read more stories