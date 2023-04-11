Islamic artefacts: Centaurus Mall arranges exhibition

ISLAMABAD: The Centaurus Mall has gathered a collection of Islamic artefacts from various regions and sources and has proudly displayed them for mall visitors. The exhibition is a treasure trove of historical Islamic artefacts, including a 40-year-old ghilaf-e-Ka’aba, a key to the Ka’aba, ancient Islamic scripture written on vessels, the smallest written Quran, and the oldest hand-written Qurans from different regions such as Kashmir, Sindh, and from the Mughal and Ottoman empires periods.

Notably, the Quran used by the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb is also displayed.

In addition to the artefacts, visitors can enjoy the work of different Islamic calligraphy artists, whose work adds extra beauty to the month of Ramadan. This Islamic calligraphy exhibition will leave visitors in awe of the rich cultural heritage of the Islamic world.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Monday by chief guest Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, the Governor of Baluchistan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan (CEO of The Centaurus), along with several distinguished guests of honour in attendance, including Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari (president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Engr Azharul Islam Zafar (vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Faad Waheed (senior vice president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Ahmed Waheed (president of Industrial Area Association), Usman Sahauqat (vice president of Industrial Area Association), Sardar Tahir Mehmood (president Islamabad, Estate Agents Association), Ajmal Baloch(president All Pakistan Trade Unions), Kashif Choudhry (president Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan), Saqib Rafiq (president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Irfan Nawaz Memon (deputy commissioner Islamabad), and Chaudhry Zahid Rafiq (secretary general IEAA).

The Governor of Balochistan highlighted that Islamic artefacts reflect the cultural values of the Islamic world and reveal the central role of Allah in the Muslim worldview and way of life. Allah is considered the starting point and focus of Muslim reality, worship, and aspirations.

Dignitaries appreciated the unique experience provided to mall visitors and thanked the Centaurus Mall management for organizing such an event. The exhibition is a testament to Islam’s deep-rooted spirituality and cultural heritage. It provides a unique opportunity to learn about the history and significance of these holy artefacts and to strengthen our faith profoundly.

