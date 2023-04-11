ICCI, ICT Admin, MCI to hold ‘Ramazan shopping festival’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) planned to organise a shopping festival in the federal capital starting from 21st Ramazan to Chand Raat.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that the festival will be organised in F-7 and F-10 markets in collaboration with ICT Administration, MCI and concerned market associations from 21st Ramazan till Chand Raat. The festival will feature many activities including a traditional food area, art and crafts corner, mehndi stalls, kids’ area, corporate stalls, live music stage, lucky draws, quizzes, laser lights, lighting displays and first aid medical camp.

All entry and exit points of both markets would be decorated with gigantic arches displaying event branding. The shopping festival would increase the footfall of customers and provide a good opportunity to the traders of the area to generate more business.

Bakhtawari said that shopping festivals have become increasingly important in the retail world in recent years, as they not only drive sales, they also provide a variety of brands to the customers and help them to purchase items of their choice. He hoped that the shopping festival in F-7 and F-10 markets would boost trade activities and provide customers with better choices for shopping.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that shopping festivals are very effective in promoting trade activities and hoped that the shopping festival in Islamabad would provide good opportunity to the customers to buy different products at affordable prices in a festive environment.

Engineer Muhammad Azharul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that the trend of shopping festivals is on the rise in the world and it is important that all relevant institutions should facilitate in organizing shopping festivals in the Capital.

