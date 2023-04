SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10 ppm sulphur gasoil margins kicked off the week on a low note of $17.60 a barrel in thin trading, as oil futures stayed firm after three straight weeks of gains.

Likewise, jet fuel refining margins fell to $15.43 a barrel.

Both products’ cracks continued to be weighed by sufficient supply for May, amid lacklustre buying activities on the arbitrage front - although some buying from southeast Asia for prompt parcels was still present.