Gold falls below $2,000 as US jobs growth lifts dollar

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:44am
NEW YORK: Gold fell below the key $2,000 level on Monday as the dollar advanced on Friday’s strong US jobs numbers, while traders also positioned for inflation readings this week that could influence interest rate hikes.

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,987.96 per ounce by 12:40 p.m. EDT (1640 GMT), while US gold futures slid 1.2% to $2,002.90.

US Treasury yields rose following a US jobs report that showed a still strong pace of hiring in March, likely giving room for the Federal Reserve to hike rates again.

Lower yields previously gave metals a reprieve to move higher, but with further rises in energy prices led by oil possible, “rate hikes are still on the table and that can push gold back even further,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Chances of a 25-basis point rate hike next month were now pegged at 70%, driving an uptick in the dollar, making dollar-denominated bullion less attractive for holders of other currencies.

Higher interest rates usually dull the appeal of zero-yielding gold, despite its traditional status as an inflation hedge.

Another rate hike could “really box the market in,” with gold likely consolidating in a range, Pavilonis added.

Gold surpassed $2,000 last week as weak US services sector and job openings data made a rate hike next month less likely.

The US CPI print is due at 1230 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET) on Wednesday, and will be followed later in the day by the minutes from the Fed’s last meeting.

